Jarrow business shows support for St Clare’s Hospice

Staff at a South Tyneside business raised a cup of tea to show their support for a borough hospice.

Jarrow print and mailing company DST is the latest company to offer support to St Clare’s Hospice.

DST fundraising day for St Clare's.

The company, based at Viking Business Park, Jarrow, held a coffee morning for its 100 employees to kick start its backing of St Clare’s.

The hospice, in the town’s Primrose Terrace, provides palliative care to people with life-limiting illnesses.

Vanessa Mustard, fundraising manager for the hospice, said: “We are delighted DST have chosen to support St Clare’s and are looking forward to working with them in the coming months.

“A coffee morning is a great start to their fundraising – it’s a simple idea that gets everyone together to enjoy a cake and a cuppa.”

Nic Bown, general manager of DST’s Jarrow operation, added: “As one of the largest employers in the area we believe it is important to play an active part in the community. We are therefore very excited about the ongoing opportunity to support St Clare’s Hospice, starting with putting the kettle on and doing some baking.”

In addition to the coffee morning staff are also planning to collect crafts and games which will be donated to the hospice to use within their daycare and in-patient facilities.

St Clare’s needs to secure £1.4million from donations and fundraising each year and aims to work with businesses in the local area in flexible ways which suit their needs.

The hospice has recently relaunched its corporate scheme with a new brochure outlining all of the ways businesses can support the hospice from becoming a partner to offering payroll giving.

To request a corporate brochure pack call 0191 529 7111 or go to www.stclareshospice.co.uk