Judges meet to draw up health awards shortlist

Judges have praised the astonishing standard of entries as they narrowed down the field of contestants in our Best of Health Awards.

Health heroes from South Tyneside and Wearside are one step closer to winning titles in our annual competition.

We had a record number of entries for this year’s awards and the standard was very high, which made the judging process no easy task Gavin Foster, managing editor, Johnston Press North East

A panel of judges met to look through the huge portfolio which consisted of a record number of nominations for worthy causes.

They all agreed it was a hugely difficult task to whittle down the numbers to a shortlist for each category.

But after hours of deliberation, the elite has been picked and they will be there for the grand finale later this month.

The judging panel included Ceri Bentham from the South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, Andrea Hetherington from City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Carol Harries (the Trusts director of corporate affairs and legal), and Lynn Wild and Gavin Foster from Johnston Press North East.

They sifted through categories including GP of the Year, Practice of the Year, Hospital Doctor of the Year and Nurse of the Year. Trophies will also go to champions in the Community Nurse, Dentist, Therapist and Care Worker categories.

The best in the Dental Nurse, Midwife, Pharmacist and Team sections will collect honours. So will the winners Customer Service/Unsung Hero section as well Long term Achievement, and Health Care Scientist.

Judges said the standard of entries was very high and all of the entries could have been worthy winners.

The sponsors for this year’s competition are Northumbrian Water, South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and Quality Hotel Boldon.

The awards night will be held at the Quality Hotel in Boldon on Thursday, April 27.

A reporting team will be there from the Shields Gazette and its sister paper the Sunderland Echo to provide full coverage of the event online, on social media and in paper.