Love for Bradley as Valentine's Day approaches

The family of brave youngster Bradley Lowery is urging people to show their love for him with messages of love instead of cards.

The courageous youngster has been sent his first Valentine's Day card while undergoing his latest round of treatment.

Sunderland AFC fan Bradley Lowery.

Although extremely touched by the card, the Blackhall boy's mum, Gemma, is urging people not to send cards for Valentine's Day because they just don't have the room for them.

Instead those who want to send their love to the battling youngster are asked to leave a message on his page or donate the price of a card to his fundraising account.

Bradley's fight against neuroblastoma cancer has touched the hearts of people all over the country and at Christmas a campaign, sparked by a tweet from an Everton football fan, to send him cards, saw a staggering 250,000 cards sent to the five-year-old from all over the world.

Although amazed by the outpouring of love through the cards at the festive period, Gemma is asking people not to send Valentine's cards.

She said: "Bradley received his first Valentine's card today through the post it was such a kind gesture, however, can I make a suggestion that rather than send him a card you could donate the amount you would spend into his just giving account and leave your message and I will read these out to him."

Bradley is fighting neuroblastoma for the second time after he suffered a relapse early last year.

He has been receiving treatment since consultants discovered the cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

In December Bradley’s parents Gemma and Carl Lowery were given the devastating news by medics that the time he has left is limited after recent scans showed the cancer was growing.

However, doctors at The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle agreed for the Sunderland AFC fan to take part in a trial - paid for with cash raised in his name - which could go someway to prolong his life.

The youngster started the treatment last month and his parents hope it will give him some extra time so he can celebrate his sixth birthday in May.

Gemma said yesterday: "Bradley's treatment is going ok apart from a few little issues with low blood pressure. He is on a lot of pain medication in the hope he doesn't experience the pain he did last time. He has been very grumpy today but I don't blame him having to be attached to loads of machines constantly."

Anyone who would like to make a donation should visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight,