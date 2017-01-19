Macmillan Cancer Support want new South Shields volunteers

A leading cancer charity is asking people in South Tyneside to become volunteers.

Macmillan Cancer Support is looking for volunteers to help the charity to reach even more people in the borough who are affected by the illness.

A range of volunteer roles need to be filled including ambassadors to deliver talks about Macmillan, fundraising group members to help organise events, action team members or people who can help with collections.

Regional fundraising volunteer manager Catherine Winder said: “Macmillan fully appreciate finding the time to volunteer can be challenging so at Macmillan we have a range of roles to suit your existing commitments.

“January is a time for new beginnings, and setting ourselves resolutions for the year ahead – so why not set yourself a worthwhile resolution for 2017?

“We have some great activities for volunteers to get involved with, whether you are looking to meet new people, gain new skills or just want to help us raise vital awareness and the money we need to fund our cancer services.”

“We provide training if it’s needed.

“We also offer on-going support to ensure all our volunteers get the best possible experience while helping us be there for people affected by cancer.”

Macmillan is 99% funded by public donations and the support of volunteers is essential to helping the organisation raise the money it needs to fund its cancer services.

The charity says people can register their interest at http://volunteering.macmillan.org.uk/ or by contacting 0300 1000 200.