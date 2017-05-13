Recipe of the week: Blueberry banana bread

This is one of my favourite banana bread recipes (who doesn’t like banana bread?!)

It’s moist and sweet and the bursting blueberries make it look gorgeous.

Ingredients

l Four bananas

l Three eggs

l One teaspoon of vanilla extract

l Three tablespoons of honey/maple syrup

l 1/4 cup of melted coconut oil (60ml)

l 2 1/2 Cups of Ground Almonds (300g)

l One teaspoon of baking powder

l One teaspoon of cinnamon

l One cup of blueberries (100g)

Method

Start by mashing your bananas with a fork.

Add the bananas, eggs, coconut oil, vanilla and honey into a bowl and mix.

In a separate bowl, combine the ground almonds, baking powder and cinnamon and mix it all together.

Then add it to the wet ingredients. Fold in the blueberries.

Grease your bread tin with coconut oil or line it with baking paper and pour the mixture in.

Bake at about 170’C for about 55 minutes on the lower rack of your oven, until golden and crisp on top and a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean – the exact amount of time will depend on your oven.

Let it cool for about 20 minutes before slicing.

Your trainer

Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com