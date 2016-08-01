SHAPING UP: Easy steps to overcome overeating

Let’s face it, the extra pounds you’re carrying around are due to overeating – plain and simple.

Why do you overeat? Here are a few likely reasons:

Health eating option.

1. Habit: Whether you realize it or not, you eat in a learned pattern, rather than out of need.

You clean your plate because that’s what your mother taught.

You eat what is served without stopping to check if you are full. You butter two pieces of toast for breakfast rather than questioning if one piece would do the job.

2. Absentminded: You forget to pay attention when you eat. Mindless munching while watching a movie, snacking while driving, or picking at food while cooking – these absent-minded calories really add up.

3. Something Deeper: Sometimes you use food for recreation or to change your mood.

These calories may lend you a temporary sense of comfort or pleasure, but ultimately your body suffers from the indulgence.

Here are three steps To overcome overeating - read these, and apply them to your life.

Step 1: Pay Attention

Be aware of what and how much you eat. This simple concept will save you from hundreds upon hundreds of calories each week.

To apply this rule, don’t eat while your attention is distracted by another activity. Only put food in your mouth when you are hungry and conscious of it. This means turn off the TV, get out of your car, and no matter what you do, don’t graze in the kitchen while cooking.

Step 2: Practice balance

Be aware of the types of food that you eat during each meal, and make sure that it’s balanced.

When you eat a balanced diet filled with lean protein, whole grains, lots of veggies, a few daily servings of fruit and limited fat and sweets, your body will be satisfied and you’ll lose the urge to overeat.

This means you shouldn’t always eat carb-based meals, and you also shouldn’t always eat high-fat meals.

Make a mental checklist of the food groups that you’ve eaten each day. Did you eat lean protein? Did you have plenty of vegetables? Did you refrain from eating more than one or two primarily carb-based meals?

This mental checklist will save you from making food decisions that you’d later regret.

Step 3: Be Tuned In

Your body will always tell you when its hunger has been satisfied – you’ve just gotten so good at ignoring the signs that you barrel through your meal only to feel like you’ve been hit by a ton of bricks once all that food hits your stomach.

It’s time to take a deep breath and listen to your body.

An important part of being tuned in is to eat slowly. Once you start to pay attention you’ll notice a point when each bite becomes less and less satisfying.

That is your body’s way of letting you know that you’ve had enough and that each continued bite is simply overkill (yes, even if you’re only halfway through that plate of pasta).

By learning how to control your eating habits, you’ll find weight loss to come simply and naturally.

Want to speed up your weight loss, make it permanent, and shape your body at the same time? I’ve got what it takes to get you there!

No guesswork, no fad diets, and no super long workouts – I’ve seen hundreds of my clients before you do it, and I’ll see hundreds after you do it.

Today it’s your turn. If you’re serious about transforming your body then let me help you and give you the kick start you need – sign up and start training with me online with my workout and nutrition programs:

www.My-IN10SITY.com for women and www.IN10SITY4Men.com





RECIPE OF THE WEEK

Cinnamon ground turkey lettuce wraps with quick apple chutney

Dinners like this will help you quickly reach your fat loss goal. The shredded cauliflower, rice and onions in this recipe make an amazing substitution for grain-based pilaf. With the addition of lean, ground turkey and lettuce this comfort-food tasting meal is actually quite lean and green. Servings: 6

Here’s what you need:

For the cinnamon ground turkey rice:

l 12 large Romaine lettuce leaves

l 1 tbsp coconut oil

l 2 carrots, shredded

l 1/2 yellow onion, minced

l dash of sea salt

l 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

l 1 lb ground, organic turkey

l 1 head cauliflower, shredded (to shred: cut into florets and run through a food processor with the grating attachment)

l 1/3 cup golden raisins

l 1 cup chicken broth

l dash of freshly ground pepper

For the Quick Apple Chutney:

l 1 Tablespoon coconut oil

l 1/2 yellow onion, minced

l 2 green apples, chopped

l 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

l 1 Tablespoon coconut crystals

l 1/2 cup apple juice or apple cider

l sprinkle of sea salt

For the Cinnamon Ground Turkey Rice: In a large skillet place the coconut oil over medium heat. Add the carrots and onions, cook for 3 minutes, until soft. Add salt, cinnamon and ground turkey. Cook until the meat is no longer pink. Add the head of shredded cauliflower, raisins, broth and pepper. Cook for another 4 minutes, until heated through.

For the Quick Apple Chutney: In a medium skillet place the coconut oil over medium heat. Add the onion and apples. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Uncover, add the cinnamon, coconut crystals, apple juice and salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer for another 4 minutes until apples are tender.

Assemble Your Lettuce Wraps: Spread a generous spoonful of the turkey mixture along the centre of a Romaine lettuce leaf, top with a spoonful of chutney. Enjoy!

Nutritional Analysis: One serving equals: 248 calories, 9g fat, 156mg sodium, 25g carbohydrate, 5g fibre, and 17g protein

IN10SITY WORKOUT – AWESOME AB EXERCISE

Just because those crunches won’t reduce your body fat, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t strengthen your abdominal muscles. Regular ab exercises are an essential part of your strength and conditioning – necessary in order to get that fit physique you want.

Plank: Lie face down on mat resting on the forearms, palms flat on the floor. Push

off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, in a straight line from head to heels. Tilt your pelvis and contract your abdominals to prevent your rear end from sticking up in the air or sagging in the middle. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, lower and repeat for 3-5 reps.

Knee Tucks: Start on your back, bend your knees into your chest, point your toes together, and open knees out to the sides, keeping toes touching. Extend both arms overhead on either side of your ears, palms facing up. Lift your hips off the floor and bring your knees up towards your armpits. Slowly lower your hips back down to start position. Repeat for 12-15 reps.

One-Arm Full Sit Ups: Start lying on your back with your right knee bent, foot flat on the floor, and left leg extended straight out on the floor. Extend your right arm to the ceiling and reach your left arm towards your left foot. Sit all the way up, rolling through your back, keeping your right foot on the floor, and your right arm up over your shoulder and your left arm reaching in front of you all the way up. Slowly roll back down to the floor. That’s one rep. Repeat 15 times on one side, 15 times on theother. For an extra challenge hold a dumbbell in your extended arm.

IN10SITY WORKOUT CHALLENGE

4 x 4

A full body workout to really push you to your limits

1: Press Ups x4 reps

2: Squat Thrust x4 reps

3: Jump Squat x4 reps

4: Mix them all together for a full burpee x4 reps

Repeat 1-4 x4 times

Always warm up before and stretch after any workout, all exercises are easily found online.

CONTACT

David Souter is an award-winning fitness trainer based in the North East and creator of IN10SITY. David is one of the co-stars of Charlotte’s 3 Min Belly Blitz – the platinum-selling No.1 DVD of 2015 and record-breaking fastest-selling fitness DVD ever. David was also the exercise choreographer behind the No.1 selling fitness DVD of 2014 – Vicky’s 7 Day Slim and has appeared on BBC1 warming up 45,000 Great North Runners. For personal training, online workouts and nutrition plans email david@my-fitnesstrainer.com or visit www.My-IN10SITY.com