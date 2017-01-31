SHAPING UP: Fail to prepare and prepare to fail ...

Eating well does NOT happen by accident. It takes a little preparation to set yourself up for success.

All of your good intentions can fly out the window when you come home hungry and run to the fridge.

Since your brain and body want food ASAP, it is going to force you to reach for the fastest and most sugar laden food you have in your kitchen.

Kitchen Makeover Action Steps:

Remove all the temptations out of your house. If it is in your home, you may break down and eat it. Your home should be a safe place to achieve your goals. If you keep good food in your home, you will eat good food.

If you have junk in the house ‘for your kids’, start by making better snack choices for them.

They will also eat what you keep in the house. They will follow your lead in their adult life, so set the BEST possible example you can.

Start by emptying the fridge of these:

Fizzy pop and juices; sauces with high fructose corn syrup; cakes and other baked goods; high fat cheeses; frozen dinners; creamy dressings; mayonnaise; regular sour cream; ice cream and lunchmeat (it’s filled with sodium and MSG).

Replace them with:

Green tea and filtered water; salsa and guacamole; oil-based dressings (no HFCS); fresh vegetables; fresh fruit; Greek yoghurt; hummus; mustard; lean cuts of meat (turkey, chicken); fresh fish; low-fat cottage cheese; eggs (free range) and lemon Juice.

Lose these from the cupboards:

Pretzels; chips; cookies; crackers; boxed cereal (check out the sugar and wheat, gluten, content); bars; white flour; instant foods; regular or artificial sugars. (And by getting rid of, I mean donate or throw away, NOT EAT THEM).

Replace them with:

Whole grain products (steel-cut, unsweetened, rolled, sprouted); ezekiel bread (put in the freezer); nuts, almonds and walnuts; goji berries; flax seed; chia seeds; cacao powder; dried fruit; black beans; legumes; canned tuna; coconut oil and olive oil; extra virgin olive il or grapeseed oil (never heat); quinoa; spices; raw, organic, local honey, or palm/coconut sugar and protein powders – gluten and sugar free.

This challenge will not only set you up for success to help you reach your goals, but by having healthier choices in the house, you will feel better, have more energy, and get the best night’s sleep ever!

RECIPE OF THE WEEK

Protein Pumpkin Pancakes

Enjoy these tasty pumpkin pancakes without guilt. Made with almond meal and packed with protein from eggs, these pancakes are sure to satisfy without short-changing your results.

Servings: 5

4 large eggs

3/4 cup egg whites

1 can of pumpkin

1 cup almond meal

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

dash of nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Coconut oil

In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients together.

Heat pancake griddle to medium heat and coat with coconut oil.

Cook each side about 3 minutes until brown, then flip and cook remaining side.

HEALTH TIP

What’s the best exercise ever?

Guess what? There really is no ‘best exercise’. Fad exercises will always come and go, but the best thing for your body is that you are consistently active.

Workout regularly and remember that your body needs to be challenged in order to reach your desired goals.

Don’t get hung up on fad exercises – be a stickler for consistency instead!

IN10SITY WEEKLY CHALLENGE

Press up plank complex

A full body and core workout to challenge your strength and stamina – plus a great calorie burner.

Make sure you keep your shoulders over your elbows at all times – rather than give up place the knees on the floor and carry on exercising – however, try and keep the knees up for as long as you can (if you are attempting this with knees up never put them down to change positions from press up to plank/plank to press up).

30 secs of full press ups, any speed, but constant movement;

30 secs elbow planks;

30 secs of full press ups, any speed, but constant movement;

30 secs elbow planks;

30 secs of full press ups, any speed, but constant movement;

30 secs elbow planks;

30 secs of full press ups, any speed, but constant movement;

30 secs elbow planks;

Always warm up before and stretch after any workout, all exercises are easily found online.

Good luck.

The next time I will be writing this from the French Alps in Chamonix, its been my dream to run a ski lodge and fat loss and fitness retreat in the Alps – for more details and special offers, head over to my new website www.My-FitnessTrainer.com



Your Trainer: The Fitness Trainer behind Charlotte Crosby and Scarlett Moffatt’s weight loss, David Souter is an multi award-winning fitness trainer based in the North East and creator of IN10SITY. He is one of the co-stars of Charlottes 3 Min Belly Blitz – The platinum selling No.1 DVD of 2015 and record-breaking fastest selling fitness DVD ever, and 3 Min Bum Blitz. David was also the exercise choreographer behind Scarlett’s Super Slim Me and the No.1 selling fitness DVD of 2014 – Vickys’ 7 Day Slim, and has appeared on BBC1 warming up 45,000 Great North Runners. David has also trained Michelle Heaton from Liberty X, and stars from Towie and Emmerdale.

For personal training, online workouts and nutrition plans, email david@my-fitnesstrainer.com or visit www.My-IN10SITY.com

Facebook: David Souter; Twitter: @MyFitness01; Instagram: myfitnesstrainer