South Shields baby unit receives special delivery

League of Friends volunteer Elsie Grant and chairman Maureen Young with Sister Lilian Malcolm and associate specialist paediatrician Dr Rob Bolton.

There have been two ‘new additions’ in the Special Care Baby Unit at South Tyneside District Hospital.

The League of Friends of South Tyneside Hospitals donated £2,650 for replacement cots.

Sister Lilian Malcolm said: “The cots are made of Perspex and we have to replace them quite frequently.

“Although the cost for a standard cot is about £500, we asked the League of Friends if they would help us to buy special variable height ones as replacements.

“These give easier access for parents, especially mothers in wheelchairs following a surgical delivery, and for staff working at the cot-side.

“On behalf of parents and staff, we’d like to say a big thank you to the League of Friends for their generosity.”

