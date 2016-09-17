South Shields firm gives £5,000 boost to cancer charity

A South Tyneside charity has been given a £5,000 boost thanks to a borough business.

Ford Engineering has donated the cash to the Jarrow Relay For Life, which raises funds for Cancer Research UK.

Cancer Research 24 hour relay for life held at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

The annual event, which was held at Monkton Stadium in Jarrow on July 16, is in its 10th year, and organiser Ann Walsh planned to do something special.

She set a £100,000 fundraising target for the year, and has been brought one step closer thanks to the engineering group in Tyne Dock.

Mary Gargett, secretary of the charity’s health and wellbeing committee at Ford, said: “We’ve been supporting the Relay for the last six years and when Ann said she wanted to do something special because it was the 10th year, we really wanted to get behind her.

“We usually raise about £3,000 for the cause and decided this year we’d go that extra mile and donate £5,000 towards the target.

“We raise money for lots of local charities but began concentrating on the Relay in September last year and we’ve done all sorts, like table top sales, quiz nights, raffles, the Boxing Day dip, and a Derby Day challenge where we got two of our employees who are staunch Newcastle and Sunderland fans to swap shirts for the day and be sponsored for keeping them on.

“We’ve had the full support of our chairman Geoff Ford, and we’ve had a lot of fun raising the money. There was nobody who didn’t want to get involved, every staff member put their hands in their pockets.”

Ann, who was awarded a British Empire Medal for her inspiring fundraising work, was grateful for the support.

She said: “With it being the 10th year of the relay we really wanted to do something special and raise £100,000 – which would be £30,000 more than last year – and we’re almost there.

“This donation from Ford is a huge amount that has taken us so much closer to the total.”