Sweets 'should carry Government health warning', say doctors

Warnings should be placed on packets of sweets and other sugary foods to improve the health of children's teeth, it is suggested.

The Health Secretary and Food Standards Agency should introduce warnings on the packaging of sugary food aimed at children, which could contribute to tooth decay.

The motion will be discussed at the British Medical Association's annual conference in Bournemouth this week.

The North West Regional Council said more than 34,000 children aged nine and under had teeth extracted in the last two years. Half of those were under five, the council said, adding it was "dismayed" by the rate of tooth decay.

Graphic warnings became compulsory on cigarette packets in October 2008, with campaign group Ash saying evidence from Canada and Australia shows that picture warnings increase awareness and understanding of the health risks of smoking, and lower cigarette use.