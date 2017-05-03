Heartbroken partner of Lisa Kelly overwhelmed by people’s kindness

The heartbroken partner of devoted mum Lisa Kelly says he has been left “overwhelmed” by people’s kindness since her tragic death.

Gavin Calvert’s world was turned upside down on March 15 when he received a call to say his 35-year-old soulmate had collapsed in the car park of Bamburgh School, where she worked.

Gavin, 36, raced to be by her side, but despite rescue attempts Lisa sadly died.

Since her shock death, Gavin says he has been left overwhelmed by the kindness shown to him and the couple’s twin girls Scarlett and Jasmine, both aged five.

The former soldier, who had plans to propose to Lisa next year after finally securing a job earlier this year which kept him at home rather than working away, said: “The support we’ve received as a family has been overwhelming.

“I always knew Lisa was a special person. To see so many people at her funeral, to have so many people sending their kind thoughts, to want to help - you really can’t put it into words how that makes us feel and how grateful we are.

“Everyone has been really amazing and has restored my faith in humanity and that people really do care. Gav Calvert

“I have people I don’t even know coming up to me and telling me how special Lisa was to them. You can tell how loved she was and that does help to bring a bit of comfort to us all.”

He added: “It has been tough, my friends have all been really helpful, they’re always calling over to see if we need anything.

“Lisa’s mam Sandra, her dad Brian, brother Paul and sister Leanne - their doors are always open and they have been really supportive. My dad Laurence, mam Jacqui, brother Leon, sister Danielle and her partner Michael Muchall have also been there for me - more than I can ever thank them for and I don’t know where I would be without them all.

“Balfour Beatty have also been amazing. I haven’t been working for them long but they have been so supportive.”

Gavin, from Jarrow, also wanted to make special mention to Tynedale Funerals in South Shields.

He said: “I was determined that I wanted to carry Lisa’s coffin. But on the day, my body just went into shock.

“I have been shot at, seen people die, I’ve taken part in boxing matches - but nothing compared to how my body was feeling that day.

“But Mark, one of the directors, helped me to get through it.

“There are just so many people to say thank you to, Community Corner, Bamburgh School, Seaview Primary, who also raised money, friends, neighbours, the bank manager who helped to sort out all my finances - everyone has been really amazing and has restored my faith in humanity and shows that people really do care.”

Gavin will be taking part in a Coast to Coast cycle ride in memory of Lisa to raise funds for Bamburgh School and Community Corner later this month.

He will be joined by Sgt Royal Marine Tim Fox, Laurence Calvert, Leon Calvert, Paul Kelly, Jonny Black, Rob Haldane, Anthony Murphy, Chris ‘Jarra’ Ryan, Darren Effard, Jonny Carr, Lee O’Donovan, Lee Henderson, Richard Rattenbury, Gary Shaw, Barry Nesbitt, Colin Roach, Craig Scurfield, Gareth ‘Dinger’ Bell, Kevin Kassim, David Hall, Matthew Muchall, Carl Ridley, Jason Wakefield and Paul Jary.

The lads will travel to their starting destination on the North West coast to start their journey back to the North East on May 26.

They will then be joined by the couple’s two girls Scarlett and Jasmine, who will ride over the finishing line with their dad.

A fundraising page has now been set up for anyone wishing to make a donation.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/180milesforLisa