Heartfelt tributes following death of Police Interceptors officer aged just 34

Tributes have been paid to a police officer featured on a hit TV show after his death at the age of just 34.

PC Gavin Smith, of Durham Police, died after a battle with cancer.

He was part of the team which took part in TV series Police Interceptors, and had recently undergone treatment for cancer which had spread to his spine.

He was treated in hospital and then allowed to return home, and received an escort from his colleagues.

He died at home surrounded by his family, and leaves behind wife Kezi and daughter Tilly, four.

Heartfelt tributes have now been paid to Gavin on our Facebook page.

Julie Ann Stephenson posted: "It's sad to hear of this good man's passing. Thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues."

Kayleigh Thorburn added: "So sad, had the rest of his life to live. Only 34. My thoughts go out to Gav's family, friends and colleagues."

Laura Myers said: "So very sorry .... sincere condolences to his family, friends and work colleagues ... taken too soon 34 is no age."

Gavin was originally from Whitley Bay, and had been with Durham Constabulary for 12 years, and worked with the Roads Policing Unit.

Tributes online continue to flood in.

Diane Pearce posted: "So young. RIP my thoughts are with his family and friends."

Sharon Brown added: "So young and sad thoughts with u all rip xx"

Julie Hall said: "Such sad news. Condolences to Gavin's family and friends x"

Shweta Roy posted: "May you rest in peace...my prayers for your family!"

Lorraine Griffiths added: "Sooo sad RIP Gavin."

Christine Costello said: "So sad rip God bless x"

Max C Wrigley posted: "RIP Gavin."

Police colleagues had been fundraising to send Gav and his family away for a weekend.

Sadly, that was not possible, but proceeds will be passed on for them to use in whichever way they see fit.

Insp Ed Turner said: “Gav was extremely popular with colleagues and always had a smile on his face.

"He really was a glass half-full kind of guy and even right towards the end he was thinking about other people and about supporting his family.

“He will be sorely missed by all at the force.”