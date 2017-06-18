Heatwave set to continue after hottest day of year

Britain has been basking in the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures continuing to soar as the heatwave goes on into next week.

The North East enjoyed temperatures pushing 26°C yesterday, and today was due to be even hotter.

Elsewhere, parts of the south east experienced temperatures topping 30°C - and it's set to continue into early next week.

Met Office forecaster Charles Powell said: "We have seen the hottest day of the year so far.

"Sunday and Monday will see repeat performances of Saturday, with a lot of England and Wales seeing dry, sunny, warm, humid weather with high UV, high pollen.

"The temperature is creeping up a little bit day on day, so we will probably see 31°C, maybe 32°C on Sunday, and maybe 33°C on Monday, probably in similar sort of areas - south-east England, Greater London.

"All throughout this period we will have some pretty mild uncomfortable nights - a lot of places in the mid to high teens for night-time temperatures."

"The sun is as powerful as it can be. I would say we are in the midst of a heatwave.Most places are well above average in terms of temperatures, and it feels pretty warm."

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a heat health warning.

Dr Thomas Waite from PHE said: "For some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

"That's why we're urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you're able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support."

Unusual levels of UV are also being recorded in the UK at the moment - with the strength of the UV in some spots being as high as that in Cyprus and Gibraltar.

This has prompted warnings that people should take extra care in the sun.

Overnight, it will remain warm and muggy, with a minimum temperature 14°C.

Tomorrow will be another very warm da,y with good spells of sunshine, and maximum temperatures approaching 30°C in the North east.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feel significantly fresher, with variable cloud and sunny spells. Thunderstorms are possible overnight on Wednesday, clearing on Thursday for more sunny spells.