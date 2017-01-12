Hebburn company boasts a record turnover year

A company from South Tyneside is having a double celebration after the best performance in its 22-year history.

Europa Road, a division of independent logistics operator Europa Worldwide Group, has seen its turnover increase five-fold in the past two years.

The team is also celebrating its second anniversary of having its offices in Monkton Business Park, Hebburn.

The increased turnover means expansion is on the cards – with at least three new vacancies in sales and customer service.

Mat Jobson, branch manager, said: “The local economy we serve appears to be buoyant and this is reflected in our recent success.

“The automotive supply chain in the North East is hugely important to our business especially supporting tier 1 and tier 2 component suppliers, who need their products delivered efficiently and cost effectively.

“This year has been our best yet in terms of turnover and consignment numbers. It’s great news in what is Europa’s 50th year of trading. It’s a great milestone.”

Already, the company has secured new contracts with three major clients until the end of next year.

Mat added: “We have laid the foundations for future growth. Our ability to offer flexible logistics solutions thanks to our daily departures to mainland Europe, combined with a same day collection service means we are stealing a march on our competitors.

“Despite warnings over Brexit, we certainly haven’t seen any decline in volumes here. In fact, I believe 2017 will be an even stronger year for us.”

Europa Worldwide Group is owned by Andrew Baxter, who acquired the business in 2013 as part of his plans for investment in the North.

Dionne Redpath, branch network and sales director commented: “Our business in the North East continues to flourish as a direct result of the team’s passion and dedication.

“Mat has a proven track record in the industry sectors synonymous with the region and is putting that to great use with some exciting results. His team work hard to ensure our customers’ requirements are always met and they place a very high value on exceptional customer service, which I believe is at the heart of their continued success.”

Europa Worldwide Group employs 600 people across 11 sites in the UK. It also has sites in Hong Kong and is represented in 100 countries.

For details, visit www.europa-worldwide.com.