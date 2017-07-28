Hebburn councillors to learn fate of land housing former day centre

The future of land housing a former day centre in Hebburn which was closed due to funding cuts is set to be discussed with councillors.

Fears are rising in the area that the site occupied by the Father James Walsh Centre will be turned over to housing.

Council spokesman A consultation will be held with members

It is also understood bulldozers could be moved in imminently.

One senior Labour source said: “The Hebburn councillors have been told there will be a meeting to let them know what is happening.

“But from what we know at the moment, the decision has already been made and it’s going to be housing.

“I don’t think the councillors have had much say on the matter.

“It is a shame. The building could have been really good as a respite for those who are severely disabled.

There’s a shortage of that.”

The Father James Walsh Centre, along with Perth Green Base were both put under review as part of cost-cutting measures by the council.

The council had said the number of people using the centre in Hedgeley Road, Hebburn, has dropped in recent years.

Services provided at the centre have since been re-located to other venues.

It is uncertain as to when a meeting with councillors representing the area will take place.

A spokesman for the council said: “The future of the building is still under review. A consultation will be held with members before any decision is made.

“As part of the Council’s long-term regeneration investment to update and enhance facilities in key locations, we have re-located services from the Father James Walsh Centre and Perth Green.

“The transition has been a very successful one with communities now accessing a range of services from modern, multi-faceted facilities.”

The Father James Walsh Centre catered for those with physical or mental disabilities aged from 19 to 90 years old.