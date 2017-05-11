Hebburn door firm secures UK first in flood defence

A Hebburn firm is helping flood-threatened homes defy the waters.

Watergate Flood Solutions, based on the Holystone Estate, is the first in the UK to secure a British Standard kitemark for its composite flood defence doors.

The firm already has an established customer base but is now predicting rapid expansion after the award of British Standard Institute (BSI) PAS1188-1-2014 for its composite and PVCu flood doors.

The company’s entire production of kitemarked doors is destined for the areas in the Scottish Borders, Cumbria, Lancashire, Northumberland and North Yorkshire hit by Storm Desmond in December 2015.

Watergate Flood Solutions managing director Paul Briggs said: “After three years of intensive research and development, we now have both a PVCu and composite door kitemarked to British Standard Institute (BSA) PAS1188-1-2014 – the only company in the UK to achieve this double success.

“BSI is the world leader in testing of products and certification standards and our products are the first of their type to have achieved this standard in the UK.

“We will, in the near future, also have our composite door tested to carry the Secure By Design logo, which is only issued to companies that have subjected their products to rigorous security testing.

“So, in essence, we now not only have a product that is BSI kitemarked for the prevention of flooding, but will also soon be certified as meeting the most rigorous standards of security.

“A combination of both these factors makes our doors unique to the market and provides a compelling case for specification by the insurance industry, building contractors and householders.”

The Environment Agency says about 5.2 million properties in England, or one in six, are at risk of flooding.

All flood prevention products that have a BSI kitemark are independently tested at a BSI facility in Hertfordshire, and the manufacturing plant is assessed for the quality of the production of the product, which is continued on a regular basis, typically once or twice a year.

The doors were measured against a standard set of tests that replicate typical conditions during a flood in the UK, including testing product for leakage under static water levels of 600MM above the threshold, waves of up to 10cms high and parallel currents of up to 1.0m/s.