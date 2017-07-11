Hebburn gym hosts fundraiser for mum fighting cancer

Gym members on South Tyneside have helped a mum who is battling cancer to punch a hole in a £50,000 fundraising target.

Esma Richardson was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2014 which has spread to other parts of her body.

However, the mum-of-three from Broughton Road, South Shields has been thrown a lifeline in the form of stereotactic radiotherapy sessions

But the 39-year-old needs to raise at least £50,000 to pay for it.

A number of fundraising events have taken place and on Saturday No Lippy Gym in Prince Consort Road, Hebburn hosted an open gym day to help boost funds.

In exchange of £5 people could take part in a variety of classes from 8am until 8pm.

A range of cakes were also on sale along with a tombola and raffle.

Mrs Richardson, who took part in some of the classes herself said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by everyone’s support.

“I tried to take part in a couple of classes, but there were people who had been there for most of the day.

“The boys loved it as well, everyone was so friendly and really involved them - it was a great atmosphere.

“Bev and the team were amazing. I can’t thank Bev and the team enough for what they have done.”

The fundraising continues tonight at the New Crown with a spiritualist night.

The event starts at 7pm at the pub in Mowbray Road, South Shields, until 9pm.

The evening will be hosted by Keith Fletcher and Maureen Wallwork.

Entry is £7.

A page has been set up on social media site Facebook where people can follow Esma’s journey.