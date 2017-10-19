Hebburn Man fined after spitting at police officer in cell struggle

A man has been fined after spitting at a police officer while struggling with custody staff after beng arrested.

Trouble flared after Nissan worker Stephen Wilson, 26, was taken to a police station cell and officers wanted hom to remove his shorts.

South Tyneside Magistrates were told custody staff regarded them as a health and safety hazard because of an elastic tie in the waistband.

Magistrate’s heard Wilson resisted and spat at the officer during the incident - at Southwick Police Station, Sunderland, on September 22.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said: “Wilson was arrested shortly after 8.30pm for another matter and was taken to Southwick Police Station.

“He was very aggitated and, once in the cell, he had to have his shorts removed due to to the elastic tie in the waistband.

“The shorts had to be taken off him forcibly.”

She added: “The defendant spat at the police officer and saliva landed on his radio which was attached to his upper body vest.

“When he was interviewed, he said he couldn’t remember it happening.

“He could also only remember little of the arrest, which was of little or no significance to the offence.”

Wilson, of Rutland Street, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said the original incident for which he was arrested was a breach of the peace and followed his concerned father calling police.

She said: “At Christmas last year his relationship broke down and he has suffered from serious health problems.

“He had kidney failure and this effected his mental health problems.

“In May he began to drink heavily and self-harm. Medication has now kicked in and he feels much better.”

“He’s suffered on his own, but many things are now on a more even keel,” she added.

“He has a period off sick for work, but now works for Nissan, doing shifts.

“He accepts this was an unpleasant incident. However, there were no injuries arising it.”

Wilson was fined £246 and was ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.