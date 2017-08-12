Hebburn man pays £105 for carrying partner’s drugs.

Have your say

A man who was carrying his partner’s cannabis in his back pocket has been ordered to pay £105 after coming clean with magistreates.

Mark Irwin was arrested after police were called to an incident in Hexham Avenue, Hebburn.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard that, when he was searched, he was found to have a quantity of the class B drug in his back pocket.

The court heard Irwin, 39, was among a number of people who were spoken to by police after officers.

Glenda Black, prosecuting, told the court: “Irwin was not charged in relation to the bigger incident.

“When he was arrested, he was found to have a small lump of cannabis resin in his pocket.

“He told police he knew it was cannabis and that it was illegal to possess it.”

Irwin, of Clyde Avenue, Hebburn, admitted possession of a class B drug on April 18.

Representing himself, Irwin said: “My partner takes cannabis to help with her temper.

“There had been an altercation with a neighbour.

“I had the cannabis in my pocket it at the time,

“I know that’s illegal, so I’m pleading guilty.

“I shouldn’t have had it.”

Irwin was given a conditional discharge for 12 months, and ordered to pay £105 costs.

The drugs were confiscated, and magistrates order that they be destroyed.