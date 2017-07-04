Hebburn tower block visited by fire crews in reassurance campaign

Residents of a South Tyneside tower block received a visit from fire crews yesterday as a safety and reassurance campaign got underway.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) launched the campaign following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which saw at least 80 people lose their lives last month.

Tyne and wear Fire and Rescue Service high rise safety campaign at Hebburn Durham Court crew manager Jamie Brady with resident Brian Wilson

Concerns have been raised about fire safety in high-rise buildings since the blaze at the West London tower block.

As a result of that, the fire service is visiting all of South Tyneside’s buildings of six floors or more to reassure residents.

Yesterday, they were at Durham Court, on Victoria Road East, Hebburn, and the visits will continue today.

Alan Robson, TWFRS assistant chief officer, said: “We know that following the terrible fire in Grenfell Tower, many residents in high rise homes have been concerned about fire safety in their buildings.

“The facts are that the levels of fire safety compliance in high-rise dwellings across Tyne and Wear is very high.

“But we also know that some residents have been unsettled by recent events, and we are here to provide them with the reassurance that they need.

“Since the tragedy we have been working with local authorities and other housing providers to support their fire safety responsibilities, as well as providing reassurance and fire safety information to residents.”

Mr Robson added: “Our position is clear, we work closely with housing providers to give residents the confidence that their buildings are safe.

“The additional ongoing work with local authorities and other housing providers and the launch of this further phase of our reassurance campaign, compliments this activity.

“In addition, residents can find a range of very helpful information on this website to support them in helping to keep their homes fire safe.”

The South Tyneside buildings are among 182 in Tyne and Wear which will be visited by TWFRS crews, Fire Safety and Prevention and Educations (P&E) teams.

Monastery Court, in North Street, Wilkinson Court, on Grange Road, and Ellen Court, in Walter Street, all Jarrow, were due to receive a visit today at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm respectively.