Help a child smile this Christmas with the Gazette’s toy appeal

Today sees the launch of the Gazette’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal - and once again we are asking you to dig deep and buy one extra gift while you are out shopping to help bring a smile to a child’s face.

For so many of our families the run-up to the big day is one of worry and the need to help is as great today as it has ever been.

Just some of the many donations left at Santander in King Street.

The Gazette has teamed up for the fourth year with Hope 4 Kidz, the North East-based charity which helps disabled and disadvantaged young people across the region, to give Santa a little helping hand.

All the gifts donated are given to local organisations who help people in need in our community.

Last year we again had an amazing response to our appeal and your generosity is always humbling.

Gavin Foster, Managing Editor of the Shields Gazette, said: “Every year our readers have astounded us with their generosity and we hope that this year will be no exception.

“We appreciate how difficult times are for many families and thank you all for the wonderful way in which you respond to our appeal.”

Hope 4 Kidz will also be hosting its annual Santa’s Christmas party at Illusion nightclub, in Sunderland, on Sunday, December 3, and is appealing for selection boxes to give the young guests.

Last year more than 400 children attended and had a whale of time meeting The Super Heroes, balloon artist, playing games and dancing as well as meeting the big man himself, Santa.

Viv Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “We love this time of year. It is fantastic to see the children and their families enjoy their time at Santa’s Christmas party because it gives them a chance to escape the stresses and strains of their everyday life and have fun with other youngsters in a similar situation.”

Every gift, no matter how small is appreciated, but we do ask that they are all new and should not be wrapped. Gifts are needed for all ages groups – from babies to mums, dads to older members of our society.

Your gifts can be left at one our designated drop off points: Morrisons, Ocean Road, Santander in Kings Road and D&H Windows, Tudor Road (NE33 5RD). The last day for donations is Monday, December 18.

Gifts are donated to the hospital, homeless shelters, women’s refuges and many other needy causes. Any charity or organisation who would like to be considered for a donation of gifts, contact Hope 4 Kidz on 0191 5347788 for more details.