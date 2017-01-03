Here’s how to get fit in South Tyneside for 2017

Council bosses say they are all geared up to help people in South Tyneside get fit in 2017.

They say the borough’s sports centres - Haven Point and Temple Park Centre in South Shields, Hebburn Central, Jarrow Community Pool, Monkton Stadium and Jarrow Hub - have everything people need to get in shape.

There is also a programme of free exercise and activities - which are suitable for all abilities and those who are new to exercise - for women aged 20 to 45 as part of the Let’s Do This Campaign.

The council is taking part in the campaign in conjunction with the National Charity Partnership, which is a partnership between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Tesco.

The campaign aims to inspire millions to eat better, get active and reduce their risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart and circulatory disease.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “Getting into shape is usually top of people’s list of New Year’s resolutions and this is a brilliant opportunity to take advantage of the wide range of activities and services available at our leisure centres.

“We want our residents to benefit from an active and healthy lifestyle and therefore would encourage everyone to make a fresh start and work towards their goal of improving their fitness by trying our range of classes and sports activities.

“Whether it is gentle exercise or something more energetic, there is something for everyone to enjoy. By becoming a member of South Tyneside Council’s leisure centres, people can make the most of our swimming pools, health suites, gyms and programme of classes and activities.

The council is the first authority in the North East to offer the Born to Move classes, developed by the world-leading group fitness company Les Mills, for youngsters aged eight to 12 years-old at Haven Point and Hebburn Central.

For further information on memberships, activities and prices contact your local leisure centre, call 424 7800/7801 or visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/leisure.