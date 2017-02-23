Here's how to get tickets to watch South Shields FC play in the FA Vase semi-final

Tickets for both legs of the Buildbase FA Vase semi-final between South Shields and Coleshill Town are set to go on sale next week.

The first leg of the semi-final will be held at Coleshill’s Pack Meadow on Saturday, March 11, with the return match exactly a week later at Mariners Park.

Ticket prices for both games – which have to be mutually agreed by both clubs and the same for each leg – have been set at £8 for adults, £6 for students and over-65s and £4 for under-16s.

Coleshill have allocated the club 300 tickets – the minimum 15% requirement for the FA Vase – for the away leg.

Away tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders and sponsors on Monday, and will be limited to one per person.

From Tuesday, those in the SSFC Members’ Club can purchase tickets, again limited to one each and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sales on Monday and Tuesday can only be made between 9am and 5pm, in person at Mariners Park or by calling 0191 454 7800. Phone lines are expected to be extremely busy.

For the home leg, tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders and sponsors on Monday. Season ticket holders will be limited to two tickets per person during the priority period.

Members can buy one ticket each for the home match from Tuesday.

From Wednesday, remaining tickets for both legs of the semi-final will go on general sale.

Applications to join the SSFC Members’ Club have also been suspended until Wednesday.

Supporters are reminded that during the priority tickets period on Monday and Tuesday, they can only be purchased between 9am and 5pm, over the phone or in person.

From Wednesday, tickets remaining can be sold outside of those hours.