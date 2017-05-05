Here’s how to make sure your vote counts in the General Election

The election processes is officially underway in South Tyneside - and residents have decisions to make before they even cast a vote.

People have less than a month to make sure their votes are registered before the General Election on June 8.

Those who have not already signed up to vote, must apply to be added to the electoral register by the deadline of Monday, May 22 in order to be able to take part in the election.

Under the Individual Electoral Registration system, everyone is responsible for registering themselves.

Those registering need to prove their identity by providing their name, address, National Insurance number and date of birth.

The last day to apply for postal voting is 5pm on Tuesday, May 23.

The last day for proxy vote applications is 5pm on Wednesday, May 31.

On the day, polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm and votes will be counted at the Temple Park Centre, South Shields.

The Returning Officer for Parliamentary Elections, the Mayor of South Tyneside, has received the official writs from the Queen ahead of the General Election for the constituencies of South Shields and Jarrow.

Martin Swales, chief executive of South Tyneside Council is the Acting Returning Officer for Parliamentary Elections and is responsible for the conduct of the general election and return of the writs confirming the names of the elected Members of Parliament.

Mr Swales, said: “Receipt of the writs means the Parliamentary Election process is now underway in South Tyneside.”

To register, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or call 4277 000.”