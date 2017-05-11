Heritage sites across South Tyneside to open their doors

Historic buildings across South Tyneside are set to be opened up to show how lottery funding has helped preserve the venues.

Visitors to a range of heritage sites will have the chance to find out more about the borough’s history and the impact National Lottery funding has had in the area.

Souter Lighthouse

Community groups will also be opening their doors to host a variety of events and workshops based on the workings of yesteryear.

The heritage open day will take place on June 14.

Throughout the day visitors will be able to take a tour of St Aloysius Church in Hebburn to take a closer look at resoration work aimed at helping to secure the future of the 130 year old building.

Tours take place at 11.30am and 12.30pm with a performance at noon by organist Peter Kennedy.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade HQ on South Pier, South Shields.

People who make a trip to neighbourhing Jarrow will be able find out more about Anglo Saxon crafts at Jarrow Hall.

Admission is reduced from £5 to £2 on the day between 10am and 4pm.

People can also learn the secrets of Arbeia Roman Fort in South Shields with a guided tour between 4pm and 5pm or chat to artist Jackie Sewell at the Customs House on her work made out of recycled carrier bags between 11am and 4pm.

Meanwhile, visitors to The Word will be able to discover the stories of the 7,000 men who fought during the First World War, see volunteers from Women’s Health in South Tyneside (WHIST) re-enact the lives of suffragettes and the women during the war or hear forgotten folk-lore and fairy tales from different cultures - told by the women from Compact for Race Equality in South Tyneside (CREST).

South Shields Museum and Art Gallery

Other venues hosting events as part of the heritage day include:

*South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, where people can take a tour of its art store between 11am and 11.45am (places to be booked in advance).

*South Tyneside Volunteer Life Brigade are ofgfering tours at the Watch House on South Pier.

*Friends of South Marine Park are offering a mystery heritage trail between 10am and noon. Spaces are limited and need to be pre-booked.

The Word,

*Souter Lighthouse is open for free between 11am and 5pm.