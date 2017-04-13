Hi-tech ship deal for South Shields firm

A South Shields firm is celebrating after its products were included in one of the world’s most advanced ships.

South Shields based Solar Solve Marine recently supplied 13 of their SOLASAFE antiglare roller sunscreens to be installed on the bridge of the 764-foot long Perla Del Caribe.

The natural gas-fuelled container ship – along with its sister ship The Isla Bella – are owned by Tote Marine and were built by GD Nassco of San Diego.

GD Nassco claim The Perla Del Caribe and the Isla Bella are the cleanest cargo vessels anywhere in the world.

A spokesman for the firm said: “They exemplify world-leading, innovative technologies being used to build ocean-going ships that are cost-effective, friendly to the environment and offer a competitive edge.

“These container ships are the largest dry cargo ships powered by natural gas, making them the cleanest cargo-carrying ships anywhere in the world.”

Solar Solve Marine say they are delighted to have been involved in the project.

Carl Johnson, the firm’s operations manager – was instrumental in dealing with the order.

He said: “This was another good order for Solar Solve and one that will greatly benefit the customer.

“When in use, our screens will protect the people working on the navigation bridge from solar glare, heat and uv light, enhancing significantly their working environment and acting as a very effective navigation safety aid.”

Solar Solve Marine is based on the Simonside Industrial Estate in South Shields. It’s screens are approved by Lloyds of London and currently used on hundreds of ships on the world’s oceans.