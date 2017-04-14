Historic football trophy visits South Shields business on open day

A historic football trophy paid a visit to a South Tyneside business this week – as the company staged an open day.

Bolam Premier Sportswear, based on the Rekendyke Industrial Estate, South Shields, held an open day on Monday.

The Saturday County Cup was won by Darlington in the 1800s.

The sportswear business used the opportunity to showcase some of its latest offerings, with customers new and old visiting throughout the day.

One of the star attractions, though, was the Saturday County Cup, which is one of the oldest football trophies in use, having been competed for since 1880.

Kevin Bolam, who owns the business with wife Tricia, was delighted with the response.

He said: “It was a brilliant day. We had lots of interest throughout the day and it couldn’t have gone any better for us really.

“It started at 9am and we still had people coming in to see us at 7.30pm, so it was all positive.

“The trophy was in for a few hours and that was a real favourite with everyone who came in.

“The history of the trophy is unbelievable, and it was an honour to have it in store.

“It certainly created a lot of interest on the day and plenty of people had their photograph taken with it.”

The open day particularly showcased Joma products, with visitors given the chance to win £500 worth of the products of their choice.

Workers at the shop also gave demonstrations of ball printing, logo design and embroidery.

Mr Bolam added: “It was nice to be able to give freebies away.

“It gave us the chance to give something back to the customers.

“It was things like free squad numbers, free decoration on shirts and extra discounts on kits.

“We got some great feedback and were delighted with how it went.”