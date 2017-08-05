Historic printing company backs Best of South Tyneside Awards

A family printing business has said it is proud to be backing the Best of South Tyneside Awards once again.

Harlow Printing, a national printing supplier, has come on board to help find the borough’s community champions.

The business, which was established in South Shields more than 70 years ago, said its history in the town means it feels passionate about recognising the achievements of others who live and work in the area.

Managing director Richard Walker said: “Harlow Printing Limited are proud, once again, to sponsor The Best of South Tyneside Awards.

“As a local, family business with over 70 years trading, we feel strongly about recognising the achievements of our unsung heroes and this awards ceremony allows us to do just that.”

Also supporting The Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is electronics giant Siemens as the headline sponsor, along with a host of category sponsors including Port of Tyne, Northumbrian Water, South Shields Football Club and the Customs House.

Now the hunt is on to find worthy winners for awards, with categories including Fundraiser of the Year and Child of Achievement.

We are looking for people to put forward nominations for deserving individuals by Friday, September 1.

Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

Then it’s on to the grand finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon, where we will be revealing the winners on September 21.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

The three best entrants in that section will go forward to the finals night, having come through the Young Performer of the Year’s own big night of entertainment.

As in previous years, there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders in the running and that will be held on September 5 this year, at the Customs House.

The top three will be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale less than three weeks later.

So now all we need are entries for this year’s awards and we want you to inundate us with impressive nominations.

Categories

We have a great range of categories for you in this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

It means you can put forward your favourites in everything from role model of the year through to sporting excellence.

Take a look at the categories below and then send us your favourites in any one – or more – of the sections listed.

Feel free to send in as many entries as you like for as many categories as you like.

The more you send, the more choices our judges will have when it comes to drawing up a shortlist – and the harder their task will be to choose winners in each section.

These are the sections to choose from:

n Role Model

n Neighbour of the Year

n Greener South Tyneside

n Child of Achievement

n Fundraiser of the Year

n Entrepreneur of the Year

n Carer of the Year

n Sporting Excellence

n Sports Team of the Year

n Community Champion

n Student of the Year

n Community Group

n Volunteer of the Year

n Child of Courage

n Young Performer of the Year

n Lifetime Contribution