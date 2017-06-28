History-making South Shields FC ready to lead town’s summer parade this weekend

Wembley winners South Shields FC are all set to lead the town’s summer parade this weekend.

The Mariners are set to take a starring role in the annual event on Saturday in celebration of their historic achievements over the last year.

About 2,000 participants are set to follow the Mariners in the parade  with crowds expected to line the streets.

They won four trophies – including the FA Vase at Wembley – and were backed by thousands of fans as the town showed its support for the club.

The public will get the chance to do so again as the Mariners board an open-top bus to lead the parade.

They will set off from South Shields Town Hall at 1pm before making their way past the crowds along Fowler Street, Ocean Road and Sea Road before reaching Bents Park.

Supporters at Bents Park will be able to pick up a copy of the Gazette’s 32-page supplement celebrating the club’s achievements over the season – available for just £1.

The club’s chairman, Geoff Thompson, has overseen a remarkable transformation at Mariners Park since taking over the running of the club two years ago.

He said: “I’m so proud of the team and everyone behind the scenes at SSFC whose commitment deserves a home town heroes’ welcome.

“The crowd off the pitch has given us the momentum to deliver on the pitch and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support all season.

“The sight of more than 13,000 Shields fans at Wembley was incredible and we can’t wait to see them all again at the summer parade.

“I’d like to thank the council for their continued support.

“We are extremely proud to be invited to be part of the parade and look forward to seeing as many people as possible to show off our silverware.”

As well as the FA Vase last season, the Mariners sealed promotion by winning the Northern League title, while they also triumphed in the Northern League Cup and Durham Challenge Cup.

Following behind them in Saturday’s parade will be more than 2,000 participants in a ‘Once Upon a Time’ themed extravaganza.

It will celebrate the magic and wonder of stories, bringing to life characters from some of the world’s best-loved children’s books.

Cinderella and Peter Pan are just two of the characters who will appear, while as always, there will be vibrant floats, marching bands, stilt walkers, puppets and dance troupes, with the parade to finish in Bents Park.

Road closures and diversions will be in place on Saturday.