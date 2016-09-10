Home run for Frank as he returns to town with aim of completing all GNR races

A South Shields man returns for the 35th year of the Great North Run – after running since the beginning.

Frank Watt, a 59-year-old financial advisor in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, has run in every one of the half-marathon - one of about 100 who have done the same.

Frank, who left the borough in 1984, said: “We have our own little area at the front of the run and get a blue and white number. We all recognise each other. It’s brilliant.

“The people on the route are great. They will be out in all the streets and all weather.

“It’s good for the money and good for South Shields. It’s growing and growing.”

He is coming back to stay with his two sisters and brother, celebrating the with a family barbeque.

Frank said: “I have to cook it - but I don’t mind.”

His best time is 1.38.

Now, he says, he feels at the age where getting across the finish line and seeing old faces is enough for him.

He added: “I would like to wish good luck to everybody, take care of yourself, and don’t over do it.”