Homeless man hurled abuse at South Shields care worker

An ungrateful homeless man swore at a project worker for finding him accommodation which he claimed was sub-standard.

Gamiel Hasan, 23, was found somewhere to live by the Key Project in South Shields.

The incident was distressing for Ms Jewitt. Paul Anderson

But he returned to the project’s premises in Baring Street, South Shields, the next day to complain, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said Hasan told caseworker Ashleigh Jewitt he had no respect for her.

Mr Anderson said: “Hasan then, to use her description of the incident, ‘went off it.’

“He claimed the property was not fit to live in.

“He began shouting and swearing to her about it.

“He also claimed that confidential information about himself had been spoken about in circumstances where it could be overheard by others.”

He added: “The incident was distressing for Ms Jewitt.

“She was only doing her job.”

Hasan, of Eslington House, Teams, Gateshead, admitted threatening behaviour on May 17.

The court heartd his last criminal conviction was more than a year ago.

Valerie Bell, defending, told the court: “Mr Hasan had a difficult upbringing.

“He was dismayed to find the accommodation was not what he thought it should have been.

“Due to being arrested for this offence, Mr Hassan was recalled to prison to serve a licence period from his last sentence.

“He has since found alternative supported accommodation.”

Hassan was conditionally discharged for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £105 costs and victim surcharge.