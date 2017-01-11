Homes without power and travel restrictions in place as high winds batter North East

Around 300 homes across Wearside, South Tyneside and Durham are without power after high winds battered the North East.

Northern Powergrid is dealing with power cuts from Morpeth to Doncaster.

Eighty homes in the South Tyneside's NE 34 postcode area, 100 in Sunderland's SR3 and 160 in SR7, and around 50 in the DH1, DH3 and DH7 areas of Durham are affected.

High winds caused problems across the region last night.

The temporary tarpaulin in place around the tower of Durham Cathedral partially came loose in the wind and had to be re-secured overnight.

Durham Constabulary has urged drivers to take extra care: "The wind continues to cause problems around the county with fallen trees, overhead wires etc.

The A66 has now reopened to high-sided vehicles but the The A19 Tees flyover remains closed and crews from High Handenhold Fire Station have been dealing with a dangerous structure in the Pelton area.

Newgate Street in Newcastle City Centre is also closed after due to wind damage and there are reports of a tree falling onto a bus stop in Seaham.

The Met Office says winds gusted as high as 87mph last night and a yellow weather warning is in place across the North East coast from the Borders to Lincolnshire for the next 24 hours: "A spell of very windy weather is expected during Wednesday, with the west to northwesterly wind likely to gust 60 mph in places, locally 75 mph over high ground. Some disruption to road travel is likely, including restrictions on bridges.

"The strongest winds will affect some of the higher level roads, for instance those over the Pennines and the Southern Uplands. However, the northwesterly winds will also be very strong and gusty at lower levels too, including in areas to the east of high ground."