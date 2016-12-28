Horrifying moment part of seven-year-old’s finger was sliced off in South Shields shop

A distraught mother has told of the terrifying moment part of her daughter’s finger was sliced off in a South Shields shop.

JD Sports, in King Street, have apologised and launched an investigation after Ruby Sharp, seven, got her little finger caught in a door at the store.

The damage caused to the seven-year-old's finger.

Ruby’s mum, Victoria Sharp, says the incident happened when a member of staff closed the staff door, and it has led to the permanent loss of the end of the digit after doctors were unable to reattach it.

Miss Sharp, who was in the shop collecting Christmas presents with Ruby and her siblings Ella, 11, Bobby, five, and Ava, 17 months, has accused the shop of “negligence”.

She said: “Ella was in one of the changing rooms trying on a pair of pants, and Ruby had one hand on the changing room door, and one hand on the staff door, which is next to it.

“One of the staff went through the door where they get their stock from, and it closed on my daughter’s finger, causing the end to come off. Everything seemed to happen in a split second.

They should have seen that she was there and taken a lot more care Victoria Sharp

“Ruby was absolutely hysterical.

“The bone was exposed and it’s from the nail to the tip of her finger on the hand she writes with, her right hand.

“She has since had an operation, but they couldn’t reattach it so she has lost part of her finger through the negligence of the shop.

“They should have seen that she was there and taken a lot more care.”

Ruby Sharp and mum Victoria were left shaken after the incident.

Ruby, who attends Stanhope Primary School, has been left deeply affected by the incident.

Mum Victoria, of Gosforth Avenue, South Shields, added: “It has also affected Ella, because she witnessed it happen and it was horrible.

“It has obviously really upset Ruby, and she’s worried about going back to school.

“She has been crying and saying she doesn’t want people to think she’s different.

Ruby Sharp with mum Victoria and siblings Ella, 11, Ava, 17 months, and Bobby, five.

“I’m trying to build up her confidence because this has really knocked her.

“She’s a proper girl’s girl and she likes having her nails painted, but she’s going to have to live with this for the rest of her life.”

On the moments after the incident, Miss Sharp said: “Ruby said to me, ‘I still have the jacket on’, because she had been trying it on, but that was the least of my worries.

“Then the manager of the shop told us to make sure we brought the jacket back at some point.

“Part of my daughter’s finger was off, so that was the last thing I was concerned with.

“Every time I think about it I get upset. It didn’t even seem real.”

Ruby Sharp lost part of her finger in the incident at JD Sports, in King Street, South Shields.

A spokesman for JD Sports said: “We have been made aware of this incident and apologise for any distress and discomfort caused to the family.

“We aim for all our stores to be a safe and happy environment for our customers.

“We are carrying out a full investigation and the family will be updated accordingly.”