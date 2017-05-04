Hospital ships to be given a boost by Hebburn church

A church in South Tyneside is hosting a fundraising night to boost funds for the world’s largest floating hospital.

Singer and UK recording artist Nicki Rogers, with renowned magician Dan Alexander, will be performing at St John’s Church in Canning Street, Hebburn, on June 16 as part of a nationwide tour organised by international charity Mercy Ships.

The two artists will be providing an entertaining and engaging evening of music and magic, while also sharing moving and inspirational stories from their recent trip to West Africa.

The charity delivers vital, free healthcare services to individuals and communities with little access in some of Africa’s poorest nations such as Madagascar, the Republic of Congo and Benin, where the ship is currently docked.

In January this year Nicki and Dan flew 3,000 miles to spend a week on board the ship for the very first time.

Nicki said: “I am really looking forward to visiting Hebburn as part of the Mercy Ships UK tour with Dan this month. Getting to see the work of Mercy Ships in action was such a life changing experience for me. One of my most treasured moments was when I got the chance to cuddle four-year-old old Syplian while he fell to sleep in my arms not long after we had watched his very successful but pretty brutal corrective surgery for a cleft lip.

“I can’t wait to not only perform with Dan on the night, but also share more inspirational and special stories like his.”

The event starts at 7.30pm, early bird tickets are £5 (plus online booking fee) until May 16 then the normal ticket price will be £7.

To book, visit www.stjohnshebburn.co.uk/mercyshipsnight.html.