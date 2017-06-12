Hospital stay leads to lorry-load of fun for Daisy-Mae

A stay in hospital turned out to be more Delightful than schoolgirl Daisy-Mae Fairs could ever have expected.

The Jarrow nine-year-old was being treated for hypermobility syndrome at Newcastle’s Great North Children’s Hospital when she heard about a competition to name an 18-tonne truck.

She’s overjoyed and it’s great to see the name she chose, on the side of the truck. Wendy Fairs

The vehicle is the latest addition to the fleet at Cramlington-based Moody Logistics and Storage, with most of the vehicles having names such as Geordie Princess and Geordie Sprinter.

As the hospital is Moody’s nominated charity for 2017, it decided to give youngsters the chance to choose its name – and Daisy-Mae’s idea of Geordie Delight won.

To celebrate, the youngster - with mum Wendy and dad Graeme - paid a VIP visit to Moody’s to take a turn in the cab as Geordie Delight took to the road for the first time.

“Because of her condition, Daisy-Mae is in constant pain,” said Wendy.

“She’s also quite a quiet girl and to win this competition has been marvellous for her.

“She’s overjoyed and it’s great to see the name she chose, on the side of the truck.”

Moody’s managing director Caroline Moody said the family-owned firm had received a huge number of entries to the competition, “but we all agreed that Geordie Delight was the right name,” she said.

“Our trucks are the lifeblood of the business and not only are we thrilled to be adding to the fleet but Daisy-Mae has made it extra special.

“We’ll always think of it as her truck.”