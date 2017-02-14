Hospital unit celebrates 10 years of high standards

Medical experts at South Tyneside District Hospital are celebrating a decade of providing patients with care of the highest quality.

The hospital’s endoscopy unit has once more been awarded JAG – Joint Advisory Group on Gastrointestinal Endoscopy – accreditation, which it has achieved every year since it was introduced in 2006.

JAG sets standards for competence in endoscopy practice in the UK and provides quality assurance that staff are equipped with the right skills and resources.

The accreditation scheme involves assessment against recognised standards and is an excellent motivator for continual practice improvements.

South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Ken Bremner said: “I’m very proud of the whole team, from consultants, registrars, trainee doctors and nurses to support staff, who consistently work to provide a high quality service for our patients.

“JAG accreditation is important as it takes into account patient feedback.

“As the unit meets the national standards, endoscopy patients can remain confident that they are receiving a high quality of care.”