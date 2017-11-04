Hotel group seeking unused land for new development in South Tyneside

A national budget hotel chain has awakened hope of opening its second outlet in South Tyneside by offering a fresh approach to development.

Travelodge wants to find an unused slice of council land and build on it – with project funding coming from the local authority or another source - to add to its existing hotel at Whitemare Pool

In return, the council would either retain ownership and receive an annual rent or sell the development with Travelodge as its operator.

The company says the new-style agreements allow councils to utilise existing assets, create jobs, generate income, and regenerate land in strategically important locations.

It already has similar partnerships with seven other councils – and hopes South Tyneside will at least sleep on the idea.

Peter Gowers, Travelodge Chief Executive, said: “More and more local authorities are under pressure to find ways to help regenerate their historic town centres and local communities.

“Adding a low-cost hotel like Travelodge is an increasingly attractive choice, as it draws visitors, creates jobs and helps boost the local economy.

“Our customers are travelling more frequently, and we are opening new hotels to ensure we are in locations where they want to be.

“We are looking for more sites to drive our expansion programme and today we are writing to more than 200 other local authorities, to invite them to consider how Travelodge can act as a catalyst to drive their local development agenda.”

South Tyneside Council said it is examining options to develop a hotel by the Tyne in South Shields as part of existing plans, and will consider Travelodge’s proposal.

A spokesman said: “The council will always look at new and innovative ways of delivering its regeneration agenda whilst ensuring best value for money.

“As part of our redevelopment plans for South Shields riverside we are seeking a hotel and we will consider the Travelodge’s proposal alongside all other options.”

Travelodge says funding would come through the council’s internal resource or via low-cost funding from the Public Works Loan Board or third-party resources.

It already operates over 500 hotels including one at Whitemare Pool, South Tyneside.

The company plans to open another 200 hotels in the next decade, many through local authority partnerships.

Its successful partnerships are in Aylesbury, Bicester, Dudley, Eastleigh, Redhill, Telford, and Thetford.