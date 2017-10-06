How much does leaving Toon early cost Newcastle United season-ticket holders?

New research reveals how much season-ticket holders at Newcastle United waste in cash terms by leaving matches early.

By missing dramatic winners such as Dwight Gayle's 95th-minute clincher against Norwich City last September, black and white followers ended up the equivalent of £26.32p out of pocket.

Chris Wood's 94th-minute equaliser at Newcastle last April.

But Newcastle supporters should not feel too short-changed - at Arsenal the figure worked out at a whopping £186.

Money-saving specialist Voucherbox.co.uk compiled the figures by looking at late goals scored last season by all 20 of the current Premier League sides.

After calculating the average time spectators start making their way home - 82 minutes 23 seconds - statisticians have worked out how many home goals were scored afterwards and measured the number as a percentage of the total Toon goals scored.

The resulting figure was then measured against a season-ticket price - in Newcastle's case an adult family seat at £329 - to work out how much Magpies' supporters lost by leaving early.

The research showed that six goals were scored at St James's Park after the average leaving time with four netted by Rafa Benitez's home side and two by their visitors.

They include two added time strikes by the Magpies against Norwich City as they turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 Championship victory.

On the down side, the list also features Chris Wood's 94th-minute equaliser in April as Leeds United deprived Newcastle of two vital promotion points.

Nationally, Chelsea fans leaving with seven minutes 37 seconds to go missed the most goals with the eventual champions scoring another 11 times.

Sezer Yurdakul, global head of online marketing at Voucherbox.co.uk said: “While we understand that some fans may want to leave games early to avoid the traffic, or perhaps just to get away from their team’s poor performances, our findings show just what fans could be missing out on.

“From a footballing perspective, Chelsea fans will want to make sure they stay for the full game to enjoy their team’s late flurry of goals, but from a financial perspective, Arsenal fans could be wasting just short of £200 per season by consistently heading home only a few minutes early."

The full Voucherbox.co.uk table can be read here.