How the Gazette is fighting your corner

Reporting on the hunt for a partner to develop South Shields

We have kept a close eye on the ambitious 365 Masterplan for the redevelopment of South shields town centre.

Coverage of the hispital campaign

Recently we reported that council chiefs had started the search for a development partner to create new homes and “high-quality” office space as part of a £200million revamp on former industrial land running along Commercial Road, to complement the 365 scheme.

Coun John Anglin, lead member for regeneration and economy at South Tyneside Council said: “This is an exciting opportunity to bring forward high-quality office, residential and leisure development.

“Our South Shields 365 masterplan is coming together with the opening of The Word and the completion of phase one, and our vision for Holborn is just as ambitious.

Martin Swales, chief executive of the council, added: “The Holborn project will complement the significant regeneration and investment that has already gone into revitalising South Shields and creating a sustainable future for the town.”

And we’ve covered the ongoing concern about the future of South Tyneside Hospital.

Campaigners have been worried about the long-term future of the site since news emerged that the City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has created a partnership with its South Tyneside counterpart.

There are concerns that the hospital in South Shields will be downgraded, with Sunderland Royal dealing with more acute services, when the newly-created South of Tyne Healthcare Group is in full swing.

We have covered the work of the Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign and its efforts to protect local services since it was established.

Some of our campaigns have touched hearts far beyond the North East - we brought you the story of little Bradley Lowery when the Blackhall youngster was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

We shared the joy of his family when he was given the all-clear - and their despair with news the disease had returned.

And we have followed every step of the campaign to raise enough money to pay for pioneering treatment and his developing friendship with Sunderland AFC and England star Jermain Defoe.