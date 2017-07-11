How two of South Shields FC’s Wembley heroes are hoping to inspire the next generation

Two of South Shields FC’s Wembley heroes are hoping to help inspire the next generation of footballers in the town.

Carl Finnigan and Barrie Smith, who won the FA Vase with the club at the national stadium in May, are holding three coaching courses for youngsters in August.

Crowd favourite Barrie Smith will be along those leading the course.

It comes as the Mariners look to encourage more children in the area to become involved with the club and develop their skills.

Barrie said: “Carl and I are very much looking forward to welcoming plenty of youngsters to Mariners Park next month.

“I’ve held a number of coaching courses for the club in the past, and to be joined by Carl for these ones will make it even more enjoyable.

“We just want to give as many people in the area as possible the chance to play football and be a part of the club.

Carl Finnigan was one of South Shields' Wembley heroes in May - scoring their opening goal in the FA Vase final. Image by Peter Talbot.

“These courses will offer a vibrant and exciting football experience, with a variety of learning experiences, competitions and challenge.

“The main thing will be about making sure it’s enjoyable and rewarding for everyone who attends.

“Places are going fast, though, so parents are advised to book up as quickly as possible.”

Barrie and Carl were part of the South Shields team which won four trophies last season, and will compete in the Evo-Stik League North next season after securing promotion.

Carl scored the opening goal at Wembley to set the Mariners on their way to a 4-0 win over Cleethorpes Town.

The courses are for children aged six to 12, and places on them are limited.

The first course will be between Tuesday, August 1 and Thursday, August 3, with the second taking place between Tuesday, August 15 and Thursday, August 17.

The final course will be for Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.

Each session will run between 10am and 3pm.

Parents have the option to sign their child up for as wish.

For each course, it costs £15 per child for one day, £25 per child for two days and £30 per child for three days.

For players affiliated with South Shields FC junior teams, the prices are £10 for one day, £15 for two days and £20 for three days.

To book a place, call 07730 000093 or email info@southshieldsfc.co.uk