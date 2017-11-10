How you can get advice on World COPD Day

Specialist nurses from South Tyneside District Hospital will be shopping for people’s health next week.

They will be setting up shop at Asda in South Shields on Wednesday to mark World COPD Day – and offering shoppers testing to diagnose and monitor certain lung conditions and general advice.

COPD – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – is used to describe a number of conditions affecting the lungs.

South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust’s Acute Respiratory Assessment Service (ARAS) team is joining forces with the British Lung Foundation’s (BLF) South Tyneside Breathe Easy support group to raise awareness .

On Tuesday, they will hold a ‘Big Breakfast’ in the main corridor of the hospital’s Ingham Wing, when cakes, pies and croissants will go on sale to staff and patients from 10am to 1pm to raise funds for the charity.

The South Tyneside Breathe Easy support group meets on the third Friday of the month at St. Gregory’s Church, South Shields, at 2pm offering support and friendship.

Call Maureen on 0191 4559246 for more information.