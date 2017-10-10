How you can support the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

A range of goods have been created to help raise funds for a Trust which was set up to celebrate the lives of a much-loved South Tyneside couple.

The deaths of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry in the Manchester Arena bomb attack, in May, devastated their family and friends.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

Since then, the families have come together to launch the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The Trust aims to support aspiring performers and sportspeople to reach their potential - something Chloe, 17 and Liam, 19 were robbed of the chance to do.

Chloe was a gifted performer while Liam was a talented cricketer.

Now - to help boost the funds further - a range of branded goods have been created by South Shields firm Ice Print Design.

The items are a lovely keepsake for those who knew Chloe and Liam, and are also a reminder to people to keep following their dreams. Mark Rutherford

Speaking on behalf of the two families, Chloe’s dad Mark Rutherford said: “As a family we’d like to say thank you to Craig and Dan for all the support they have given us.

“The items they’ve created are lovely and will go a long way in helping us to raise funds for the Trust, so that we can continue to help those who have a talent for performance and sport.”

He added: “The items are a lovely keepsake for those who knew Chloe and Liam, and are also a reminder to people to keep following their dreams.”

Since the Trust was launched last month, two bursaries have been paid out to Best of South Tyneside Award winners, singer Ellie Stephenson and horse showjumper Billy Luther.

Mr Rutherford added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received since we started the Trust.

“We’ve had people we don’t even know coming forward and making donations.

“It is remarkable and makes us feel proud that people think so much of Chloe and Liam, that they want to support us in making this Trust a success.”

Ice Print Design, in Fowler Street, South Shields, is owned by Craig Murray.

He said: “It is a privilege to be asked to be the official merchandise partner of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

“We’re just really pleased to be able to help out for such a worthwhile cause.

“I know the family have been really keen to keep everything in South Shields so we have used local suppliers for the merchandise.”

For Trust details and to order merchandise visit the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust page on Facebook.