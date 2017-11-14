Hunt for bike pervert after sex attack on schoolgirl

Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault on a pupil as she walked to school in Hebburn.

The teenager was in Campbell Park Road this morning (November 14) at 8.50am when she was approached by a man on a pedal bike.

She was unhurt but left very shocked.

This follows an earlier incident involving a man on a pedal bike near the school on Monday, November 7, with another pupil.

Police have been making extensive enquiries in the area since last week carrying out house to house enquiries, checking for CCTV footage and conducting extra patrols particularly before and after school times following the incident.

These enquiries are continuing and there will be increased patrols in the area both before and after the school day.

Acting Neighbourhood Inspector Angela Lewis said: "We would urge anyone in the vicinity who sees anything or anyone suspicious to speak to either the officers on patrol and ask that any witnesses come forward and speak to us no matter how small they think the information is.

"Pupils and parents should remain vigilant and anyone with any information should contact us on 101, quoting reference 195 of 14/11/17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."