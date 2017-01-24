Hunt for cashpoint knifeman

Police are hunting a knifeman who forced a teenager to withdraw money from a cash point.

The 19-year-old victim was walking in Melbourne Street, Newcastle at 2.35am on Monday, January 16, when he was approached by a man who asked for money and produced a knife, then accompanied him to the cash point at Price Watch Supermarket and forced him to withdraw £80 before making off towards Blagdon Close.

The offender is described as being white, in his 20s, around 5ft 10ins tall and of average build.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a grey woolly hat, a black face mask of some kind, a dark grey plain-patterned high-neck jumper, plain black bottoms and grey footwear.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 98 16/01/17.