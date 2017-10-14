Hurricane Ophelia to batter North East with 70mph winds

Hurricane Ophelia is approaching the UK as forecasters warn of heavy rain, gusts of up to 80mph and potentially balmy temperatures of 25C.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather alert for the North East on Tuesday, warning that winds of up to 70mph could strike the region.

The tropical storm is making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, and Ophelia's remnants look set to reach the UK on Monday.

The yellow warning, which means severe weather is possible and could affect you, states that the winds could also coincide with the morning rush hour.

Areas from Northumberland down to Middlesbrough are covered by the warning, which is currently in place for between midnight and 8pm on Tuesday.

Other weather warnings are in place across the country for very windy weather and heavy rain.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and there could be power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Forecasters say some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, is possible, and could lead to injuries and danger to life from flying debris, while coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by spray or large waves.