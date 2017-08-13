'I miss waking up to his smile' says Bradley Lowery's heartbroken mum

Gemma Lowery has pledged to help other families who face a cancer battle in a heartbreaking message about her son.

The mum is setting up the foundation in Bradley's name after the six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery died last month.

It will help support others as they seek funding for treatment for their child.

Gemma, who is also mum to Kieran, posted on the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page: “I miss waking up to his smile and sound of his giggles.

“I miss his little innocent voice saying ‘I love you mammy.’

“I miss his soft touch when he stroked my face and I miss his tight squeeze when he cuddled me so hard.

“I miss our little conversations we had about everything and nothing and I miss the ‘why mammy, but why mammy’ after every question.

“I’m working hard getting the charity up and running one to keep my mind busy and two so I can try and help other children to live a long happy healthy life, because that is what Bradley would want.

"Thank you to all that is supporting us in our mission."

A celebrity match in Sunderland fan Bradley's name will be held by Everton FC on Sunday, September 3.

The Merseyside club have supported his family in their bid to raise funds, with the Toffees the youngster's second team.