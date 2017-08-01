Iconic brand Barbour backs Best of South Tyneside Awards

South Shields’ iconic clothing brand Barbour says it is proud to be sponsoring the Best of South Tyneside Awards once again.

One of the largest employers in the borough, Barbour has lent its support to the awards which look to recognise those who go above and beyond.

Founded in South Shields in 1894, Barbour is famous for its waxed jackets worn by the likes of the Royal Family.

Many of these are still produced at the brand’s headquarters in Simonside and sold all over the world.

Chairman, Dame Margaret Barbour, said she it is important the firm plays a part in celebrating unsung heroes in the community.

Dame Barbour said: “Barbour is one of the largest employees in the South Tyneside area and it is important to us to be an active part of the community and to support local initiatives.

“We have been a sponsor of the Best of South Tyneside Awards from the very beginning.

“The awards recognise and highlight the outstanding contribution that both individuals and groups make to their local community.

“It is a celebration of our unsung heroes and we are very proud to be a part of this.”

Also supporting The Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is electronics giant Siemens as the headline sponsor, along with a host of category sponsors including Northumbrian Water, Port of Tyne, Harlow Print, South Shields Football Club and the Customs House.

Now the hunt is on to find worthy winners for awards, with categories including Fundraiser of the Year and Child of Achievement.

We are looking for people to put forward nominations for deserving individuals by Friday, September 1.

Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

Then it’s on to the grand finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon, where we will be revealing the winners on September 21.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category, which is sponsored by Port of Tyne. Over the years, the category has been the launchpad for stars such as X Factor champions Joe McElderry and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

The three best entrants in that section will go forward to the finals night, having come through the Young Performer of the Year’s own big night of entertainment.

As in previous years, there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders in the running and that will be held on September 5 this year, at the Customs House.

The top three will be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale less than three weeks later.

So now all we need are entries for this year’s awards and we want you to inundate us with impressive nominations

Categories

We have a great range of categories for you in this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

It means you can put forward your favourites in everything from role model of the year through to sporting excellence.

Take a look at the categories below and then send us your favourites in any one – or more – of the sections listed.

Feel free to send in as many entries as you like for as many categories as you like.

The more you send, the more choices our judges will have when it comes to drawing up a shortlist – and the harder their task will be to choose winners in each section.

These are the sections to choose from:

n Role Model

n Neighbour of the Year

n Greener South Tyneside

n Child of Achievement

n Fundraiser of the Year

n Entrepreneur of the Year

n Carer of the Year

n Sporting Excellence

n Sports Team of the Year

n Community Champion

n Student of the Year

n Community Group

n Volunteer of the Year

n Child of Courage

n Young Performer of the Year

n Lifetime Contribution