Illegal parkers causing headache for people with disabilities in South Shields town centre, say social club bosses

Thoughtless drivers who are flouting traffic parking regulations are causing problems for people with disabilities, according to bosses at a South Tyneside club.

Committee members at the Brigham and Cowen Social Club in South Shields, say people who use mobility scooters are finding it hard to access the building because the pavements are frequently being blocked by illegally park vehicles.

They say they have reported the issue to South Tyneside Council on a number of occasions but the problem is still persisting.

They say vehicles are ignoring the double yellow lines and are also parking on the pavements.

They also claim traffic wardens do not visit the area often enough

South Tyneside council says it will monitor the situation and take action against drivers found to be in breach of parking regulations.

A spokesman for the club, in Brigham Place, South Shields, said: “We have been in touch with the council a number of times in the past few weeks.

“Each time they assure us that our complaint is being passed on to the traffic enforcement section.”

He added: “The problem is, there doesn’t appear to be anything being done about it.”

The social club has been providing a place for its members to go and socialise since 1964.

The spokesman added: “It’s disgusting that some of our members are finding it really hard to get to the club because they are disabled.

“These drivers are blocking their access.”

“The council have made a car park across the road, so I don’t see why they need to park where they do.

“Where there are double yellow lines, people shouldn’t park there, but they are.

“I can’t remember the last time I seen a traffic warden around here.

“At one time, they used to be like flies but now you never see them.”

A spokesman for the Council said: “We will monitor the situation and take action against those found to be committing any parking offences.”