Image of man released after Hebburn shop robbery

Police investigating the robbery of a shop in South Tyneside have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

On Wednesday, November 9, a man went into Ray's Convenience Store in Mountbatten Avenue wearing a mask and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

He stole cash, tobacco and cigarettes before making off.

The member of staff was not injured.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured as he was in the store at the time.

The man or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 828 091116.