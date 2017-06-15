In pictures: South Shields says sad farewell to Manchester bombing victims Liam and Chloe

A young couple killed in the Manchester bombing continue to be the "image of love", the vicar taking their joint funeral service said today.

Friends, family and wellwishers who turned up to mourn Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, were asked to wear pink or blue for the service at St Hilda's Church in their hometown of South Shields.

The order of service for Chloe and Liam's funeral.

The devoted couple were among the 22 victims of the terror attack on the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last month.

Chloe was studying music at college and was about to start an apprenticeship in travel, while Liam was studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at Northumbria University.

The Rev Father Chris Fuller told mourners who packed the church, and several hundred more listening to the service being broadcast outside: "Chloe and Liam were and still are an image of love.

"Inseparable in life, inseparable in death, inseparable now with the angels of heaven."

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry planned to get married and have children.

Their white coffins, bedecked with flowers, were carried in to the church together.

The loving couple already had long-term plans to get married and have children, the service was told.

They had got to know each other as Liam was a keen member of Marsden Cricket Club, where Chloe's older brother Scott played.

Their families were delighted with the relationship, with Chloe's parents pleased to see Liam was a true gentleman who looked after their daughter.

Humanist celebrant Ian Hunter told the service how Chloe had supported her boyfriend following the death of his father Andrew from cancer.

"She was his rock, their love for each other was just getting stronger."

The pair planned to visit New York together at Christmas, then they aimed to save up to get a flat together, get married, and start a family, all in two-year intervals, the service heard.

Chloe already had business cards printed for her new job in a travel agents, while Mr Curry wanted to join the police.

But those hopes were wrecked by the horrific events at the Manchester Arena.

Mr Hunter said: "The rest we know. Too tragic, too sad, and here we are now, when we wish we weren't. How to make sense of something that's never, ever going to make sense?"

The two coffins were carried out of the church to a poignant recording of Chloe singing Someone Only We Know by Keane.